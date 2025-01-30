iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Sage Financial Management Group Inc.

Sage Financial Management Group Inc. cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 2.7% of Sage Financial Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Sage Financial Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 49,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,217.5% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 456,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,182,000 after buying an additional 449,336 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 341,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,601,000 after buying an additional 60,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 75,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,713,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $79.12 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $73.91 and a 52-week high of $84.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.38.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

