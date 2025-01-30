iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $109.12 and last traded at $111.95, with a volume of 90481 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $108.14.

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lynx Investment Advisory boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $246,000.

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (ACWV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap global stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio. ACWV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

