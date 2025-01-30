iShares MSCI Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:EIS) Shares Sold by RVW Wealth LLC

RVW Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:EIS – Free Report) by 32.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,767 shares during the quarter. RVW Wealth LLC owned 0.32% of iShares MSCI Israel ETF worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Main Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Israel ETF in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. REDW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Israel ETF in the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EIS opened at $80.41 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.70. The company has a market capitalization of $201.02 million, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.00. iShares MSCI Israel ETF has a 1-year low of $57.20 and a 1-year high of $82.71.

The iShares MSCI Israel ETF (EIS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Israel Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Israeli firms. EIS was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

