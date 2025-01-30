iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $41.95 and last traded at $42.42, with a volume of 41812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.39.

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $882.69 million, a PE ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.17.

Get iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 29,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $609,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 320.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 10,585 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $335,000. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $260,000.

About iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (SMMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US-listed small capitalization stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio, subject to constraints. SMMV was launched on Sep 7, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.