iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Position Raised by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 65,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $7,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MUB. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 158.5% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,261 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,627,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,371,734,000 after purchasing an additional 723,492 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $263,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,124,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $119,837,000 after buying an additional 16,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dentgroup LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $106.53 on Thursday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $105.00 and a twelve month high of $108.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.93 and a 200-day moving average of $107.45.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.