iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000.

IWF stock opened at $409.56 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $310.51 and a 12-month high of $419.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $406.18 and its 200 day moving average is $382.42. The stock has a market cap of $108.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

