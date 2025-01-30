iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Purchased by Synergy Asset Management LLC

Synergy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 198.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,658 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $2,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 8,392.9% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,296,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,922 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 26.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 785,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,190,000 after purchasing an additional 161,811 shares during the period. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 3,025,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,165,000 after buying an additional 74,120 shares during the period. InvesTrust acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $5,805,000. Finally, White Pine Investment CO purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,536,000.

Shares of IJK stock opened at $93.95 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.31. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $78.75 and a 1-year high of $100.01. The firm has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

