Iveda Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVDA) Short Interest Up 35.7% in January

Posted by on Jan 30th, 2025

Iveda Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVDAGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 189,200 shares, an increase of 35.7% from the December 31st total of 139,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 425,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 7.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Iveda Solutions Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of IVDA opened at $3.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.38. Iveda Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.27 and a twelve month high of $10.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

About Iveda Solutions

Iveda Solutions, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) and digital transformation technologies in the United States and Taiwan. The company offers IvedaAI, a deep-learning video analytics software and Sentir Video, a video surveillance solution for various kinds of applications. It also provides Cerebro IoT Platform, a software technology platform that integrates a multitude of disparate systems for central access and management of applications, subsystems, and devices, and IvedaSPS, a smart power solution utilizing in Cerebro IoT platform, and IvedaXpress, a system for pre-existing IP cameras and AI analytics for servers and IT department.

