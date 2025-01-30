Iveda Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVDA) Short Interest Up 35.7% in January

Iveda Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVDA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 189,200 shares, an increase of 35.7% from the December 31st total of 139,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 425,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 7.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Iveda Solutions Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of IVDA opened at $3.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.38. Iveda Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.27 and a twelve month high of $10.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.04.
About Iveda Solutions
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Iveda Solutions
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- ASML: Strengths and Upside Remain Despite DeepSeek Worries
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Royal Caribbean Soars, But Smooth Sailing Isn’t Guaranteed
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Kimberly-Clark: A Regal Opportunity in This Dividend King
Receive News & Ratings for Iveda Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iveda Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.