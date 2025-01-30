Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) Price Target Lowered to $160.00 at Citigroup

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $161.00 to $160.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $152.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Benchmark downgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.00.

J stock opened at $137.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $136.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.55. Jacobs Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $110.95 and a fifty-two week high of $150.54.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 5.16%. Jacobs Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Family Offices LLP increased its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 14,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 5,332 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 433,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,778,000 after purchasing an additional 47,211 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,205,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the third quarter worth $1,756,000. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

