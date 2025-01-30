Janus Henderson Group (JHG) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 31st. Analysts expect Janus Henderson Group to post earnings of $0.94 per share and revenue of $677.56 million for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $624.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Janus Henderson Group to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Janus Henderson Group Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of JHG stock opened at $43.31 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.08. Janus Henderson Group has a 12-month low of $28.52 and a 12-month high of $45.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.50.
Janus Henderson Group Company Profile
Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.
