Janus Henderson Group (JHG) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 31st. Analysts expect Janus Henderson Group to post earnings of $0.94 per share and revenue of $677.56 million for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $624.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Janus Henderson Group to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

Janus Henderson Group Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of JHG stock opened at $43.31 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.08. Janus Henderson Group has a 12-month low of $28.52 and a 12-month high of $45.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JHG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.