Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) Short Interest Update

Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a drop of 77.3% from the December 31st total of 69,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 185,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of JAPAY stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.80. 142,239 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,708. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.73. The company has a market cap of $45.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.46. Japan Tobacco has a 12 month low of $11.95 and a 12 month high of $14.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter. Japan Tobacco had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 15.64%.

Japan Tobacco Inc, a tobacco company, manufactures and sells tobacco products, pharmaceuticals, and processed foods in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Tobacco Business, Pharmaceutical, and Processed Food. It offers tobacco products, such as cigarettes, heat-not-burn tobacco products, E-vapor products, fine cut tobacco products, cigars, pipes, smokeless tobacco products, and hookah and kretek products.

