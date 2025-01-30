JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) Trading Up 2.7% – Here’s Why

JCDecaux SE (EPA:DEC – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 2.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €15.90 ($16.56) and last traded at €15.77 ($16.43). Approximately 154,112 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 205,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at €15.35 ($15.99).

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €14.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is €17.21.

JCDecaux SE operates as an outdoor advertising company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment provides advertising services in shopping malls; rents street furniture; and sells and rents equipment, such as automatic public toilets, bikes, etc., as well as provides cleaning, maintenance, and other services.

