John Marshall Bancorp (NASDAQ:JMSB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

John Marshall Bancorp (NASDAQ:JMSB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. John Marshall Bancorp had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 7.15%.

John Marshall Bancorp Stock Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ JMSB opened at $19.22 on Thursday. John Marshall Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $26.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.75 million, a PE ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.65.

Insider Transactions at John Marshall Bancorp

In other John Marshall Bancorp news, Director Lim Nguonly sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $144,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,602,360. This represents a 8.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 12.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

John Marshall Bancorp Company Profile

John Marshall Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for John Marshall Bank that provides banking products and financial services. The company accepts checking, demand, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It offers residential and commercial construction and development loans, commercial term, mortgage, commercial real estate, industrial loans, and other commercial lines of credit; debit and credit cards; and treasury and cash management, investment, business and personal insurance, remote deposit capture, deposit sweep and online and mobile banking services.

