Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lowered its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 907,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,842 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $131,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 6.8% in the second quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 5,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.0% during the second quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 43,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,296,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, Brown Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,973,000. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

NYSE JNJ opened at $151.27 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $140.68 and a 1 year high of $168.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $147.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.05. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.35% and a net margin of 18.20%. The firm had revenue of $22.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 74.59%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark A. Weinberger acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $147.22 per share, for a total transaction of $147,220.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $147,220. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Leerink Partners reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $182.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $159.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Argus raised shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.44.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

