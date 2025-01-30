Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 284,452 Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 284,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,450,000. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 7.7% of Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC owned about 0.20% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFEM. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Grunden Financial Advisory Inc. grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Grunden Financial Advisory Inc. now owns 19,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:DFEM opened at $26.16 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.44 and its 200-day moving average is $26.85. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $24.01 and a 1-year high of $28.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.83.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.