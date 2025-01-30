Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC Invests $1.21 Million in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 24,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,000. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF comprises 1.2% of Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTIP. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 18,466.7% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 820.8% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

VTIP stock opened at $48.78 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a one year low of $47.37 and a one year high of $49.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.74 and its 200 day moving average is $48.78.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Announces Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.529 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

