Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC Purchases New Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,340 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 82.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 22,460 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 10,125 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,314,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 2nd quarter worth $502,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 163,367 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,846,000 after buying an additional 10,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Fortinet by 5.1% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 45,875 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after buying an additional 2,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Trading Down 0.5 %

Fortinet stock opened at $99.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.13 billion, a PE ratio of 50.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.12 and its 200 day moving average is $82.56. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $54.57 and a one year high of $101.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.13. Fortinet had a net margin of 26.79% and a return on equity of 973.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total value of $386,027.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,689 shares in the company, valued at $425,901.87. This represents a 47.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William H. Neukom bought 355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $98.50 per share, for a total transaction of $34,967.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 150,245 shares in the company, valued at $14,799,132.50. This trade represents a 0.24 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 67,860 shares of company stock valued at $6,469,056 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on FTNT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Fortinet from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Fortinet from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.83.

Fortinet Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

