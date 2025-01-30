KBC Group NV Has $10.35 Million Holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

KBC Group NV decreased its position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 375,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,301 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned about 0.07% of News worth $10,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of News during the 3rd quarter worth $990,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in News by 124.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,713,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,832,000 after buying an additional 8,144,856 shares during the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in News by 313.6% during the third quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. now owns 35,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 26,648 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of News by 1.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,337,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,512,000 after buying an additional 53,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of News by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 180,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,801,000 after acquiring an additional 37,702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWSA opened at $28.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.56. News Co. has a 52 week low of $22.65 and a 52 week high of $30.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.48 and a beta of 1.35.

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. News had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that News Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital reduced their target price on News from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of News from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on News in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

