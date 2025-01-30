KBC Group NV Sells 4,279 Shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

KBC Group NV decreased its stake in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,279 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned about 0.13% of HF Sinclair worth $8,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in HF Sinclair by 11.1% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 122.4% during the 3rd quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in HF Sinclair by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in HF Sinclair by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in HF Sinclair by 10.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DINO shares. Scotiabank cut their target price on HF Sinclair from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of HF Sinclair from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

In other HF Sinclair news, CFO Atanas H. Atanasov bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.96 per share, for a total transaction of $265,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,927 shares in the company, valued at $2,730,348.92. This trade represents a 10.78 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Franklin Myers purchased 5,000 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.76 per share, for a total transaction of $193,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 145,293 shares in the company, valued at $5,631,556.68. This trade represents a 3.56 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $628,370. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DINO opened at $36.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 1.22. HF Sinclair Co. has a 1-year low of $33.47 and a 1-year high of $64.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 1.10%. HF Sinclair’s quarterly revenue was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that HF Sinclair Co. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

