Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) Issues Earnings Results

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The savings and loans company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02), Zacks reports. Kearny Financial had a positive return on equity of 3.05% and a negative net margin of 27.43%.

Kearny Financial Stock Performance

Shares of KRNY stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.12. The company had a trading volume of 94,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,099. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.13. Kearny Financial has a one year low of $5.28 and a one year high of $8.59. The firm has a market cap of $459.55 million, a PE ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KRNY shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Kearny Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kearny Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th.

Kearny Financial Company Profile

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

