Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Weighs in on D.R. Horton Q4 Earnings

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for D.R. Horton in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst J. Rahmani now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $4.07 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.29. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods has a “Market Perform” rating and a $183.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for D.R. Horton’s current full-year earnings is $13.87 per share.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The construction company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.82 EPS.

DHI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $185.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.20.

D.R. Horton Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $141.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 6.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $149.42 and a 200-day moving average of $169.24. D.R. Horton has a 52-week low of $133.02 and a 52-week high of $199.85. The stock has a market cap of $45.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On D.R. Horton

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Figure 8 Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth $965,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,588 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 5,736 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 4,543 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in D.R. Horton by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 263,515 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,306,000 after purchasing an additional 119,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 5,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total value of $921,515.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.31%.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

