Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 13,516 First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LMBS. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 12.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,560,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,985,000 after buying an additional 929,010 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 940,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,178,000 after acquiring an additional 140,132 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 809,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,014,000 after acquiring an additional 45,961 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 753,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,209,000 after purchasing an additional 48,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 488,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,160,000 after purchasing an additional 23,129 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of LMBS stock opened at $48.71 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.89. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $45.06 and a 12 month high of $51.49.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.