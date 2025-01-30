Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Has $612,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,433 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at $470,588,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 3,930.2% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,409,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,622,000 after buying an additional 2,349,743 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 98.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 796,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,245,000 after acquiring an additional 395,902 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 421.2% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 484,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,226,000 after acquiring an additional 391,603 shares during the period. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 572,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,871,000 after acquiring an additional 277,655 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $41.97 on Thursday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $40.71 and a 52-week high of $42.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.76.

About SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.