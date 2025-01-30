Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 69.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,730 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOL. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 323.4% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 271 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Toll Brothers

In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 11,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total transaction of $1,404,419.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,311.26. This represents a 35.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christine Garvey sold 204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.78, for a total value of $25,659.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $972,027.84. This represents a 2.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,202 shares of company stock worth $1,947,436 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TOL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Toll Brothers from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $168.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Toll Brothers from $155.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers Price Performance

Shares of TOL stock opened at $135.78 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $138.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.37. The firm has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.74. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.45 and a 1-year high of $169.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The construction company reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.29. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 14.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.11 earnings per share. Toll Brothers’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 14.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.12%.

About Toll Brothers

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.