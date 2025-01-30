Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $560,000 Investment in iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF (BATS:EMGF)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF (BATS:EMGF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $669,000. First Citizens Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 17,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $3,978,000.

iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF stock opened at $45.63 on Thursday. iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.80 and a fifty-two week high of $53.73. The company has a market cap of $629.63 million, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.20.

iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF (EMGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Diversified Multiple-Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap emerging market firms, selected and weighted to increase exposure to quality, value, momentum and size. EMGF was launched on Dec 8, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

