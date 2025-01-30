Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 3,800 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 214.5% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF stock opened at $80.74 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.29 and its 200 day moving average is $79.56. The company has a market capitalization of $595.05 million, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.56. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $70.71 and a twelve month high of $86.61.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RSPG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy Plus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US energy companies in the S&P 500. RSPG was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- How to Short Sell Stocks Like a Pro: Strategies and Tips
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- 3 Steel Stocks Soaring After Tariff Announcements
- How to Short a Stock in 5 Easy Steps
- Top Analysts’ Picks for 2025: 3 of Morgan Stanley’s Favorites
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.