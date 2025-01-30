Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 3,800 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 214.5% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF stock opened at $80.74 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.29 and its 200 day moving average is $79.56. The company has a market capitalization of $595.05 million, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.56. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $70.71 and a twelve month high of $86.61.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RSPG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy Plus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US energy companies in the S&P 500. RSPG was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.