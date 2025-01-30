KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Stock Position Increased by Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Groupama Asset Managment boosted its holdings in KLA by 82.3% during the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 4,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in KLA in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KLAC shares. TD Cowen decreased their price target on KLA from $760.00 to $725.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of KLA from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on KLA from $746.00 to $703.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of KLA from $800.00 to $795.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $812.47.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $727.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $669.84 and a 200-day moving average of $718.54. The firm has a market cap of $97.28 billion, a PE ratio of 33.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $581.70 and a 12 month high of $896.32.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $7.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.03 by $0.30. KLA had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 105.16%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 30.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 31.05%.

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

