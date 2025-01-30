Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) Shares Down 0.3% – Here’s What Happened

Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as €4.59 ($4.78) and last traded at €4.62 ($4.81). 56,483 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 600,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at €4.63 ($4.82).

The stock has a market cap of $477.80 million, a PE ratio of -7.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is €4.61 and its 200 day moving average is €4.84.

Klöckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. The company operates through three segments: Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals EU, and Kloeckner Metals Non-EU. It offers flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; and aluminum products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

