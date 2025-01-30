Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05, Zacks reports. Koninklijke KPN had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 23.14%.

Koninklijke KPN Stock Down 0.5 %

KKPNF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.75. 11,943 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,953. Koninklijke KPN has a 1-year low of $3.36 and a 1-year high of $4.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.90.

Get Koninklijke KPN alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on KKPNF. Barclays lowered Koninklijke KPN from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Koninklijke KPN from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Koninklijke KPN Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail and business consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke KPN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke KPN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.