Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNFGet Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05, Zacks reports. Koninklijke KPN had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 23.14%.

Koninklijke KPN Stock Down 0.5 %

KKPNF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.75. 11,943 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,953. Koninklijke KPN has a 1-year low of $3.36 and a 1-year high of $4.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on KKPNF. Barclays lowered Koninklijke KPN from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Koninklijke KPN from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KKPNF

Koninklijke KPN Company Profile

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail and business consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

