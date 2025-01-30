Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Bought by Coston McIsaac & Partners

Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 904.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners’ holdings in Lam Research were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Lam Research by 1,394.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,081,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,123,440,000 after buying an additional 15,005,178 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Lam Research by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,886,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,817,113,000 after purchasing an additional 94,086 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 2.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,120,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,539,413,000 after purchasing an additional 64,053 shares during the period. Swedbank AB boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 1,488.8% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 3,069,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $221,674,000 after buying an additional 2,875,843 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $175,652,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LRCX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lam Research from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. KeyCorp raised shares of Lam Research from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.72.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $75.15 on Thursday. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $68.87 and a twelve month high of $113.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.15. The company has a market capitalization of $96.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.45.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 50.60%. As a group, analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 11th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 29.74%.

About Lam Research

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.