Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) Trading Down 15% – What’s Next?

Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRN – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 15% on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.15 and last traded at $4.59. 473,529 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 170% from the average session volume of 175,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.40.
Lantern Pharma Trading Down 3.2 %
The firm has a market cap of $49.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.60 and its 200-day moving average is $3.76.
Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.14. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Lantern Pharma Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Lantern Pharma
Lantern Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on artificial intelligence, machine learning, and genomic data to streamline the drug development process. Its product pipeline comprises LP-300, which is in phase 2 clinical trial in combination therapy for never-smokers with non-small cell lung cancer adenocarcinoma; LP-184, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumor, such as pancreatic, breast, bladder, and lung cancers, and glioblastoma and other central nervous system cancers; and LP-284, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphomas, including mantle cell lymphoma and double hit lymphoma.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Lantern Pharma
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- How to Short Sell Stocks Like a Pro: Strategies and Tips
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- 3 Steel Stocks Soaring After Tariff Announcements
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Top Analysts’ Picks for 2025: 3 of Morgan Stanley’s Favorites
Receive News & Ratings for Lantern Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantern Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.