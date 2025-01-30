Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE Has $2.80 Million Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE lessened its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,672 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,011,000. Brown Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,612,000. Creekside Partners bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $658,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,675,000. Finally, Lazari Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,928 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE MCD opened at $290.41 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $291.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $289.23. The stock has a market cap of $208.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.73. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $243.53 and a fifty-two week high of $317.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The fast-food giant reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.79% and a negative return on equity of 175.42%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MCD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Baird R W cut McDonald’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $321.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $336.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $334.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.87.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MCD

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.75, for a total value of $84,225.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,214,275.25. The trade was a 3.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.51, for a total transaction of $441,470.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,435.60. This represents a 49.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,905 shares of company stock valued at $2,592,327 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.