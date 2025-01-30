Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE Sells 249 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE decreased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CL. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,749,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,642,000 after buying an additional 2,674,807 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,644,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,542,000 after buying an additional 2,132,747 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,436,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,028,170,000 after buying an additional 1,784,411 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,091,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,121,000 after buying an additional 1,247,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 864.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 777,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,749,000 after buying an additional 697,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CFO Stanley J. Sutula III sold 45,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $4,273,535.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,726 shares in the company, valued at $3,456,283.86. This trade represents a 55.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 0.2 %

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Shares of CL opened at $89.65 on Thursday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $82.68 and a 12 month high of $109.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.67 and its 200-day moving average is $97.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 57.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CL shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $101.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $112.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.00.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Further Reading

