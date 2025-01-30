Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE Sells 760 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE lowered its stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. Lincoln Electric accounts for approximately 1.9% of Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE owned approximately 0.09% of Lincoln Electric worth $9,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LECO. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 308.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $216.00 to $211.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lincoln Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.50.

LECO stock opened at $195.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $198.63 and its 200 day moving average is $196.47. The stock has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.18. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.51 and a 1-year high of $261.13.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $983.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.07 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 11.93%. Lincoln Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

