LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14, Zacks reports. LCNB had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.39%.

LCNB Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of LCNB stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,806. The stock has a market cap of $213.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. LCNB has a twelve month low of $12.42 and a twelve month high of $17.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.85 and a 200-day moving average of $15.46.

LCNB Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. LCNB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 172.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Hovde Group began coverage on shares of LCNB in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $16.25 target price on the stock.

About LCNB

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW and money market deposits, as well as individual retirement accounts and time certificates. The company's loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, and small business administration loans; and residential mortgage loans that consists of loans for purchasing or refinancing personal residences, home equity lines of credit, and loans for commercial or consumer purposes secured by residential mortgages.

Further Reading

