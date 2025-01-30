Legacy Trust Has $1.51 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Legacy Trust lowered its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 621 shares during the quarter. Legacy Trust’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on PEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $184.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of PepsiCo to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $172.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.73.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $150.37 on Thursday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.51 and a 12 month high of $183.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $206.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.54.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 79.94%.

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.