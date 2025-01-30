Legacy Trust Lowers Stock Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Legacy Trust lowered its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 595 shares during the period. Legacy Trust’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $3,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 153.9% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 41.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its position in Ally Financial by 311.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Ally Financial by 218.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALLY opened at $38.95 on Thursday. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.95 and a 1 year high of $45.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.20 and its 200 day moving average is $37.84.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 11.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

In other news, CEO Michael George Rhodes acquired 25,634 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.09 per share, with a total value of $1,002,033.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,033.06. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Russell E. Hutchinson bought 19,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.45 per share, for a total transaction of $753,495.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 202,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,002,235.25. This represents a 10.39 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ally Financial from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Ally Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.76.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

