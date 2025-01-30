Legacy Trust Sells 181 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Legacy Trust lessened its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Legacy Trust’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in Zoetis by 273.2% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Zoetis from $248.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $196.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Leerink Partners started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.00.

Zoetis stock opened at $170.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $169.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.69. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.80 and a 52-week high of $200.53. The firm has a market cap of $76.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.89.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.12. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.55% and a return on equity of 51.98%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

