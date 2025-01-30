Lewis Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV)

Lewis Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMDV. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 192,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,028,000 after buying an additional 3,664 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 80,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,027,000 after acquiring an additional 13,515 shares during the period. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,616,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SMDV stock opened at $68.57 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.40. The stock has a market cap of $836.49 million, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.96. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a 12 month low of $51.23 and a 12 month high of $58.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.5398 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks with a 10-year record of increasing dividends. Stocks are equally weighted. SMDV was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

