Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Given Hold Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on LXRX. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Leerink Partners set a $6.00 price target on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.00.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 11.3 %

Shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $203.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.06. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $3.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 7.45 and a quick ratio of 7.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.38.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 107.38% and a negative net margin of 4,109.41%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LXRX. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 100,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 71.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 31,853 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 13,246 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 40.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 14,411 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,730,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after buying an additional 14,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 107.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 23,893 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; and LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain and LX2761, which is in Phase I clinical development for gastrointestinal tract.

