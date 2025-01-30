Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group cut shares of Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $20.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $13.10 to $12.60 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Liberty Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $24.70 to $12.40 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

LBTYA stock opened at $11.76 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.25. Liberty Global has a fifty-two week low of $10.93 and a fifty-two week high of $21.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

In related news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 84,103 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total transaction of $1,224,539.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $776,222.72. This trade represents a 61.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 11.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 110.3% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Liberty Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Clifford Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 4,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

