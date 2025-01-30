Lingerie Fighting Championships, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BOTY) Short Interest Up 1,900.0% in January

Lingerie Fighting Championships, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BOTY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,000 shares, an increase of 1,900.0% from the December 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,275,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Lingerie Fighting Championships Trading Down 33.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:BOTY opened at $0.00 on Thursday. Lingerie Fighting Championships has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.00.

About Lingerie Fighting Championships

Lingerie Fighting Championships, Inc, a media company, focuses on the development, production, promotion, and distribution of entertainment through live entertainment events, digital home videos, broadcast television networks, and video on demand and digital media channels in the United States. It offers wrestling and mixed martial arts fights featuring women under the LFC brand name.

