LINKBANCORP’s (LNKB) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at DA Davidson

LINKBANCORP (NASDAQ:LNKB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at DA Davidson in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.49% from the company’s previous close.
LINKBANCORP Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of LINKBANCORP stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.12. The stock had a trading volume of 23,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,999. The firm has a market cap of $265.89 million, a P/E ratio of -101.64 and a beta of 0.45. LINKBANCORP has a 12-month low of $5.86 and a 12-month high of $7.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.93.
LINKBANCORP (NASDAQ:LNKB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. LINKBANCORP had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 7.86%. Sell-side analysts forecast that LINKBANCORP will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.
LINKBANCORP, Inc operates as a bank holding company for The Gratz Bank, that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, nonprofit, and business customers in Pennsylvania. Its deposit products include demand, saving, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.
