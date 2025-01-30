LINKBANCORP’s (LNKB) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at DA Davidson

LINKBANCORP (NASDAQ:LNKB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at DA Davidson in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.49% from the company’s previous close.

LINKBANCORP Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of LINKBANCORP stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.12. The stock had a trading volume of 23,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,999. The firm has a market cap of $265.89 million, a P/E ratio of -101.64 and a beta of 0.45. LINKBANCORP has a 12-month low of $5.86 and a 12-month high of $7.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.93.

LINKBANCORP (NASDAQ:LNKB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. LINKBANCORP had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 7.86%. Sell-side analysts forecast that LINKBANCORP will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LINKBANCORP

LINKBANCORP Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNKB. Fourthstone LLC grew its stake in shares of LINKBANCORP by 234.1% during the third quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 444,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 311,271 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in LINKBANCORP by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 562,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after buying an additional 67,728 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in LINKBANCORP in the 2nd quarter valued at $151,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in LINKBANCORP during the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in LINKBANCORP by 133.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 17,011 shares in the last quarter. 37.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LINKBANCORP, Inc operates as a bank holding company for The Gratz Bank, that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, nonprofit, and business customers in Pennsylvania. Its deposit products include demand, saving, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

