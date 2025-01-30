Lionheart Holdings (NASDAQ:CUBWU) Short Interest Update

Lionheart Holdings (NASDAQ:CUBWU – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the December 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Lionheart Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ CUBWU traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.17. 1 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,423. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.12. Lionheart has a 52 week low of $9.96 and a 52 week high of $10.90.
Lionheart Company Profile
