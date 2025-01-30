Lionheart Holdings (NASDAQ:CUBWU) Short Interest Update

Lionheart Holdings (NASDAQ:CUBWU – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the December 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Lionheart Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CUBWU traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.17. 1 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,423. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.12. Lionheart has a 52 week low of $9.96 and a 52 week high of $10.90.

Get Lionheart alerts:

Lionheart Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

We are a blank check company incorporated on February 21, 2024 as a Cayman Islands exempted company and formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination.

Receive News & Ratings for Lionheart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lionheart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.