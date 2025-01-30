Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) Shares Acquired by DMC Group LLC

DMC Group LLC raised its holdings in Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Free Report) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,302 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares during the quarter. DMC Group LLC’s holdings in Liquidia were worth $192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LQDA. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. increased its holdings in Liquidia by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 11,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Liquidia by 25.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 4,572 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 13,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 4,670 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Liquidia by 43.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 5,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Liquidia by 38,400.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 9,984 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LQDA opened at $14.26 on Thursday. Liquidia Co. has a 52 week low of $8.26 and a 52 week high of $16.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.12.

In related news, CFO Michael Kaseta sold 23,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $275,298.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 401,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,732,673.90. This trade represents a 5.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Rajeev Saggar sold 6,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $73,613.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 270,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,185,170.64. The trade was a 2.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 73,945 shares of company stock valued at $874,403 over the last 90 days. 30.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LQDA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Liquidia in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Lifesci Capital began coverage on Liquidia in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank started coverage on Liquidia in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its lead product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).

