London Finance & Investment Group (LON:LFI) Posts Earnings Results

London Finance & Investment Group (LON:LFI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 0.50 ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. London Finance & Investment Group had a net margin of 50.77% and a return on equity of 4.30%.
London Finance & Investment Group Stock Performance
London Finance & Investment Group has a 52 week low of GBX 40 ($0.50) and a 52 week high of GBX 79 ($0.98). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 64.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 55.79. The firm has a market capitalization of £20.60 million, a PE ratio of 471.43 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 47.62, a quick ratio of 28.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
London Finance & Investment Group Company Profile
