London Finance & Investment Group (LON:LFI) Posts Earnings Results

Posted by on Jan 30th, 2025

London Finance & Investment Group (LON:LFIGet Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 0.50 ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. London Finance & Investment Group had a net margin of 50.77% and a return on equity of 4.30%.

London Finance & Investment Group has a 52 week low of GBX 40 ($0.50) and a 52 week high of GBX 79 ($0.98). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 64.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 55.79. The firm has a market capitalization of £20.60 million, a PE ratio of 471.43 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 47.62, a quick ratio of 28.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

London Finance & Investment Group P.L.C., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an investment finance and management company. It primarily invests in smaller U.K. quoted companies, which are balanced by a general portfolio that consists of investments in U.S., U.K. and European equities. The general portfolio includes interest in food and beverage, oil, natural resources, chemicals, and tobacco sectors.

