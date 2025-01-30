Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Position Raised by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB increased its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 27.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 381,967 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 82,845 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned about 0.07% of Lowe’s Companies worth $94,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allen Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 169,700 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $41,882,000 after buying an additional 20,100 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 658,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $162,549,000 after acquiring an additional 200,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $271,000. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LOW opened at $261.72 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $259.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $256.97. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $210.10 and a 12-month high of $287.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.37%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Quonta D. Vance sold 7,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.37, for a total transaction of $1,974,915.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,582,802.11. This represents a 30.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $291.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.85.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

