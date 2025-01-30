Lucas GC Limited (NASDAQ:LGCL) Short Interest Update

Lucas GC Limited (NASDAQ:LGCL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,300 shares, a decline of 50.1% from the December 31st total of 78,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 225,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lucas GC stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lucas GC Limited (NASDAQ:LGCL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 25,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Lucas GC stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,577,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,506,550. Lucas GC has a 52-week low of $0.47 and a 52-week high of $5.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.18.

Lucas GC Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online agent-centric human capital management services based on platform-as-a-service (PaaS) in the People’s Republic of China. Its Star Career and Columbus platforms enables registered users to receive customized job recommendations and work as talent scouts to source suitable candidates for its corporate customers through their social network, as well as receive trainings and other value-added services.

