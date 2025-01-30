M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.25 EPS

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by ($0.25), Zacks reports. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 12.54%.
M/I Homes Stock Down 4.9 %
Shares of M/I Homes stock opened at $128.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 2.29. M/I Homes has a 1 year low of $109.92 and a 1 year high of $176.18. The company has a current ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $144.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.55.
Insider Transactions at M/I Homes
In related news, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $3,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,967,200. This trade represents a 51.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About M/I Homes
M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.
