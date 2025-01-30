M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.25 EPS

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by ($0.25), Zacks reports. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 12.54%.

M/I Homes Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of M/I Homes stock opened at $128.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 2.29. M/I Homes has a 1 year low of $109.92 and a 1 year high of $176.18. The company has a current ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $144.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.55.

Get M/I Homes alerts:

Insider Transactions at M/I Homes

In related news, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $3,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,967,200. This trade represents a 51.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on MHO. Wedbush upgraded M/I Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of M/I Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

Get Our Latest Report on MHO

About M/I Homes

(Get Free Report)

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.