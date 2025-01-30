M Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

M Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 0.5% of M Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $270,138,000. Axiom Advisory LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 7,251,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,696,912,000 after buying an additional 614,652 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 49,394.9% during the third quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 361,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,719,000 after buying an additional 360,583 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 26.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,231,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,056,000 after buying an additional 257,784 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,176,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,641,000 after acquiring an additional 194,506 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $420.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $317.59 and a 52-week high of $428.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $415.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $391.82.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

